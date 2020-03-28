Tata Trusts announces Rs 500 crore to fight COVID-19 menace

The Tata Trusts on Saturday announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world was of grave concern and needed immediate action. He also made a pledge to protect and empower all affected communities with a commitment of Rs 500 crore for waging the "war against virus".

"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face," Tata said.

The amount would be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers plus the general public.

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic," Tata said in a statement.