/Tamil Nadu NDA seat-sharing deal: BJP to contest in 27 seats

With exactly a month to go for the polling day(April 23rd) in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, seat-sharing between the major National Democratic Alliance partners in the state has been announced. The NDA in Tamil Nadu is led by the state's Principal opposition party, AIADMK. The BJP, AMMK, PMK, and many small parties are part of this alliance. As for major allies, the BJP is being allocated 27 seats, PMK is being allocated 18 seats, and AMMK is being allocated 11 seats. Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 assembly constituencies.

This announcement was made during BJP leader and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Chennai visit. Following a brief meeting with NDA leaders at a private venue in the city, Goyal visited the AIADMK Headquarters, where AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami revealed the number of seats being allocated. Goyal, who is BJP's Election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, is visiting the state following the weekend meetings that AIADMK and AMMK chiefs held in New Delhi with Union Home Minister and BJP's Chief election strategist Amit Shah.

"Tamil Nadu today is ready for an NDA Government. A strong NDA under the guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who yesterday surpassed the record and became the longest-serving head of government in the history of India. Having served for nearly 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, he has shown how good governance can transform the destiny of the people of India," Goyal said.

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He added that the people of Tamil Nadu want a government led by the future Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami. "A government that will bring development for farmers, fishermen, MSMEs, industry, provide jobs to youth, give opportunity to startups, provide quality healthcare and education, will give houses for the poor, ensure that everybody gets opportunity to prosper in life," Goyal said, describing the NDA's vision for Tamil Nadu.

A developed Tamil Nadu will lead to a developed India. We will ensure that Tamil pride, culture, language, and the people of the state, have a very bright future, he added.



While the national ruling party BJP, has been allocated 27 seats in the AIADMK-led Opposition front, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has allocated 28 seats to their longstanding ally Congress, which is the principal opposition party at the national level.

In the 2021 Assembly poll, BJP was allocated 20 seats as part of the AIADMK-led front, of which the BJP ended up winning four seats. The AIADMK's 10-year streak in power came to an end in 2021, as the DMK led by MK Stalin won the elections.