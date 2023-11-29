LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Students in Jammu and Kashmir protest against online post on Prophet Mohammed

Srinagar Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
main img

The student from the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, was rusticated after protests from the university students on Tuesday. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The protests were taken out against an online post made by a suspended student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) reportedly targeting Prophet Mohammed.

Students of many colleges in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city staged protests on Wednesday (Nov 29) against an online post made by a suspended pupil of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) reportedly targeting Prophet Mohammed.

The student, who is said to be from Maharashtra, was booked under Sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots) of the Indian Penal Code, after he made comments that were deemed derogative against the Prophet.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the student was later rusticated after protests from the university students on Tuesday.

trending now

Student suspended for hurting religious sentiments 

According to the registrar of the National Institute of Technology, Atikur Rehman, the suspended student had shared a clip on Instagram which was sent to him by someone in the United States, Greater Kashmir reported.

“The situation has been pacified and we assured action into the matter. Inquiry is going on and recommendations will be followed,” he was quoted as saying.

A police case was lodged against the student after NIT’s Registrar complained seeking legal action.

Anger spreads to other colleges 

But the anger continued to simmer the next day on Wednesday after the matter came to light, where students of Srinagar’s Amar Singh College took out a march seeking action against the student, the Indian Express reported.

Protests were also witnessed at Islamia College of Science and Commerce in downtown Srinagar.

The academic activity at the NIT institute was also suspended due to the tense situation. 

The incident comes at a time when seven students of another university in Kashmir were booked for celebrating the Indian cricket team’s loss in the final of World Cup 2023.

On Sunday (Nov 26), the students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Shuhama were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UPAP)—an anti-terror law—after another student complained that he was allegedly threatened and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised following Australia’s victory against India in the cricket World Cup final.

But the police later applied a milder version of the law following criticism from the public.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

RELATED

Indian govt signs peace accord with Manipur’s insurgent group UNLF, Amit Shah calls it ‘historic milestone’

Am senior-most, will come out last: Gabbar Singh's bravery shines through Uttarakhad tunnel rescue ops

India looking into US report on alleged 'nexus between organised criminals, terrorists, and others': MEA