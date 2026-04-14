/Stalin warns Centre over delimitation, threatens massive agitation if Tamil Nadu hit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday (April 14) issued a sharp warning to the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the Union government plans to “bulldoze” a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states. He said Tamil Nadu would launch a massive agitation if its interests were harmed or if southern states were disproportionately affected.

His remarks came ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled for April 16 to 18 to discuss amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill aimed at implementing one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

Stalin flags ‘delimitation threat’ to southern states

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In a video message, Stalin said the issue posed a “grave danger” to Tamil Nadu and accused the Centre of rushing the process during the election season. “This video serves two purposes: to speak about the grave danger that has reached Tamil Nadu’s doorstep and to issue a clear warning to the Union BJP government,” he said.

He added that the special session was being “forcibly convened” amid ongoing elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Stalin reiterated that southern states, including Tamil Nadu, had successfully implemented population control measures as advised by the Centre and should not be penalised for it through delimitation.

Stalin said the state had consistently raised concerns and built national consensus on the issue. He pointed to a Joint Action Committee meeting held in Chennai that brought together Chief Ministers and leaders of major political parties from across India.

PM Modi assures no loss of representation

Responding to concerns earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured southern states that their political representation would not be reduced. Speaking at a public event in Kerala, he said that states that performed well in population control would not be disadvantaged.

“We intend to provide a definitive guarantee in Parliament, ensuring that in no state will the number of Lok Sabha seats be reduced,” Modi said, dismissing claims of seat cuts as misinformation.

Stalin’s warning comes ahead of state elections as Tamil Nadu is set to vote on April 23, to elect all 234 members of the state legislative assembly, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election is shaping up as a direct contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA bloc, adding further significance to the delimitation debate.