Star Indian duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to retain their grade A+ annual contract despite announcing retirement from Test cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the duo are still part of the Indian team set-up as they are active in the ODI format. Both Virat and Rohit announced their retirements from the red-ball format in a span of less than a week and won’t be available for the upcoming England tour.