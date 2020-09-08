Speaking loudly could spread covid-19, says Himachal speaker; MLAs laugh

Speaking loudly can also lead to spread of coronavirus, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said today as he asked MLAs to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocol, especially during the Assembly session.

On Monday, the BJP MLA Reeta Devi tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the MLA, she attended the Assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted on Monday evening, but maintained physical distance from other MLAs in the Assembly complex.

At the beginning of the Assembly session on the second day, Mr Parmar said, "As per standard operating procedure, speaking loudly could also lead to the spread of the virus. So, talk in a normal way to check spread of novel coronavirus."

At this remark, MLAs burst into laughter and several of them even spoke loudly while participating in the discussion on the adjournment motion moved by the Leader of Opposition on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Speaker welcomed back BJP's Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi, who joined the session today after recovering from COVID-19. He had tested positive for the viral infection on August 17.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary also attended the session both on Monday and Tuesday following his recovery from the disease. He had tested positive for coronavirus on August 6 and following his recovery on August 23, he remained in home quarantine.

Currently three legislators - Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Reeta Devi and Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana have COVID-19.

The Assembly Speaker urged all MLAs that instead of attending the session, they should home quarantine themselves if they experience any influenza-like illness (ILI) symptom. Mr Parmar also urged them to get themselves to undergo thermal screening while entering the Assembly complex.