Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where he is under the continuous care of a multidisciplinary team of medical experts from both Safdarjung Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to hospital officials, Wangchuk’s overall vital parameters are currently stable. However, medical assessments highlight several ongoing health concerns resulting from the physiological stress of prolonged fasting. Laboratory investigations reveal that his blood sugar levels remain consistently low, and his latest blood work indicates a serum potassium level of 3.2 mEq/L. However, Wangchuk had requested hospital authorities on Monday (July 20) to allow him a temporary discharge as he wanted to join the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

Furthermore, clinical evaluations confirm persistent pancytopenia, a condition marked by a simultaneous drop in red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, characterised specifically by anaemia and low leukocyte counts in his latest samples. Doctors noted that these abnormal clinical and laboratory parameters require close, continuous monitoring through serial blood tests to track his systemic recovery.

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As part of his current treatment regimen, Wangchuk is accepting oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation to help manage his fluid levels and electrolyte imbalances. However, medical authorities reported that he continues to decline intravenous fluids and IV glucose administration, despite repeated recommendations and advice from the attending medical team.

Attending physicians emphasised that given his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent blood count abnormalities, and the physical toll of his extended fast, sustained medical supervision remains critical. Continuous clinical oversight is vital not only to support his recovery, but also to ensure the early detection and immediate management of any prospective health complications that may arise.