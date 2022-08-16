Six killed, several injured as bus carrying ITBP soldiers falls into roadside riverbed in J&K

New Delhi Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 01:14 PM(IST)

A number of ITBP soldiers feared injured after their vehicle falls in riverbed. Photograph:( ANI )

A vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel met with an accident near Chandanwari. The soldiers were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.

Six soldiers were killed after a vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel met with an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Several soldiers have also been injured after their vehicle rolled down the road and fell into a riverbed. The soldiers were stationed in the area for the famous Indian pilgrimage known as the 'Amarnath Yatra.'

As reported by news agency ANI, a civil bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police) fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks reportedly failed. 

In visuals tweeted by ANI, security personnel were seen at the site for the rescue operation. The vehicle was completely damaged. More details on the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

