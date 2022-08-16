Six killed, several injured as bus carrying ITBP soldiers falls into roadside riverbed in J&K

Six soldiers were killed after a vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel met with an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Several soldiers have also been injured after their vehicle rolled down the road and fell into a riverbed. The soldiers were stationed in the area for the famous Indian pilgrimage known as the 'Amarnath Yatra.'

As reported by news agency ANI, a civil bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police) fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks reportedly failed.

In visuals tweeted by ANI, security personnel were seen at the site for the rescue operation. The vehicle was completely damaged. More details on the incident are awaited.

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)