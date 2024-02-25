Sikkim’s 49-year wait ends as Indian state all set to get its first railway station

Sikkim, the only Indian state without access to railways, is all set to undergo a connectivity revolution. As per news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the state’s first railway station on Monday (Feb 26).

“Rangpo station is the form of a touristic and defensive point of view for Sikkim and India”, said Deputy Railway Manager of Alipurduar, Amarjeet Agrawal.

“Basically, Sikkim did not have a railway line earlier. The government has signed this project in three phases. In the first phase, Sevoke to the Rangpo rail project; in the second phase, from Rangpo to Gangtok; and the third phase, from Gangtok to Nathula,” the official added.

Sikkim became India's part on 16 May 1975 as the country's 22nd state when the monarchy was abolished.

India’s first underground station

The Sikkim railway station will be built as a part of the Sivok-Rangpo railway project, launched back in October 2009. The railway line’s projected length is almost 45km, spanning from West Bengal’s Sivok to Sikkim’s Rangpo.

Watch: Gravitas: India's railway staff saves 800 passengers; here's the story × The line will have five stations in total, including one in Teesta Bazar, which could be India’s first underground halt station. The line will have four open crossing stations (Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo).

According to project director Mohinder Singh, out of 45 km, three and a half km is part of Sikkim state and 41.5 km is part of West Bengal.

He further adds details about the Teesta Bazar railway station. "Teesta Bazar station could be an underground railway station,” he said.

"In the Indian Railway, especially in broad gauge, this is the first underground railway station. This station is very relevant, because, Teesta bazar connects Darjeeling to Gangtok so it could be convenient for the passengers who want to go to Darjeeling or Gangtok," he was quoted as saying by media reports.

Sivok-Rangpo railway project

The 45 km-long route primarily comprises tunnels, along with bridges and open cutting/filling of station yards. Of the total 44.96 km length, 38.65 km (86 per cent) comprises tunnels while 2.24 km (5 per cent) comprises bridges.

According to reports, the tunnelling has been done using the latest NATM (New Austrian Tunnelling Method) technique.