/Showers bring respite in Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert in the national capital

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday (March 18), bringing much-needed relief from a recent spell of rising temperatures and humid conditions.



Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, was reported across different areas of New Delhi, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Residents experienced cloudy skies and intermittent showers, with some areas also witnessing brief spells of strong winds.



Meanwhile, similar weather conditions were observed in parts of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, where rainfall offered respite to locals from the ongoing heat.

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According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a shift in weather over the next 48 hours. On March 19, officials predict generally cloudy skies with initial spells of very light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the forenoon, followed by one or two additional spells of light rain in the afternoon and evening. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected.



"While a slight rise of 1-2°C in maximum temperatures is expected within the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual and significant fall of 4-6°C over the subsequent three days. Overall, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 'below normal' (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) and 'normal' levels throughout the coming week," the RMC stated.



The weather advisory extends across the entire NCR, including satellite cities such as Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The forecast mirrors the capital's outlook: generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely through March 20. The meteorological department has placed these districts under a 'Yellow' alert, advising residents to remain cautious of lightning and gusty winds, particularly during the evening hours.



"This change comes after a relatively warm period for the capital. In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi settled in the range of 32-34°C, which is roughly 1.6°C to 3.0°C above the seasonal normal at several locations. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a high of 33.6°C, while minimum temperatures remained steady between 16-18°C," the RMC further added.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting a slight drop in temperature. The air quality remained in the "poor" category.



On X, the IMD stated, "Orange colour nowcast for north Rajasthan districts for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) during the next three hours. A yellow colour alert has been issued for light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh during the next three hours."



The department further noted that light rainfall or drizzle was "very likely" across Delhi and NCR on Wednesday, with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph expected in the afternoon.



Light rainfall is also predicted over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the next two hours. Areas likely to be affected include Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana; Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, and Pilakhua in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Laxmangarh, and Rajgarh in Rajasthan.



The showers follow an unusually warm spell that pushed temperatures well above seasonal norms. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C on Monday, the hottest day of the year so far, about 7°C above the seasonal average.

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