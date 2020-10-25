'Show patience' while celebrating festivals during a pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged people to show patience while celebrating festivals during COVID-19 pandemic and said in this battle victory is certain.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged for low key Dussehra celebrations. "Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the Covid-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain," he said.

He said that Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain.

"This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of 'vocal for local.' When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products," PM Modi said.

"Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja and Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis," he added.

