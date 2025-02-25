Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident, two women were caught throwing a body stuffed inside a suitcase into the Hooghly River in Kolkata on Tuesday (Feb 25). The women were detained after locals called police on suspicion.

According to the police, the locals alerted them of two women who were allegedly attempting to dump the body into the river near Kumartuli Ghat in North Kolkata on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sumita Ghosh.

Locals alerted police

The locals noticed the unusual behaviour of the women, raising suspicion and prompting them to intervene. According to witnesses, when asked about the body in the suitcase, the two first claimed it to be a dog’s body. However, locals refused to believe and insisted that the remains were of a human.

When the trolley bag was opened, the horrific sight revealed the headless body of a woman. Police were promptly informed and the women were detained. The bag containing the body was seized by the police.

Further investigation underway

The crowd became angry as they sought answers from the women and demanded them to be handed over to them. They alleged that the women murdered the deceased and were trying to dispose of the body. However, the police assured the locals that an investigation would be launched.

The accused have been identified as Falguni Ghosh and her mother, Aarati Ghosh. Joint CP Crime Rupesh Kumar said, “They were carrying the dead body of one Sumita Ghosh in a trolley bag as per the statement of Falguni Ghosh.”

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the two women reached the Kumartuli Ghat in a taxi after making a stop at Princep Ghat.

Reportedly, Falguni confessed that Sumita Ghosh was her aunt-in-law. The police are conducting further investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind this gruesome act.

