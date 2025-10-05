/SHOCKING! Maharashtra man throws his 4-month-old son into a drum of water, later ends his life

A man drowned his four-month-old son by throwing him into a water-filled drum and later took his own life, the Maharashtra police said Saturday. The incident took place at Talwada Village in Georai Taluka of Beed district.

Police said that the individual identified as Amol Sonavane has already attempted to kill himself in the past. A few days back, Amol and his wife attempted to die by suicide following a domestic dispute; however, they were rescued just in time and rushed to a local hospital. Later, the couple was discharged from the local hospital on Thursday, according to a report in NDTV.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Amol and his son were rushed to the Talwara Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination. Over the incident, a case has been filed, and an investigation is in progress.

ITBP officer kills himself

In a separate incident on the same day, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deputy commandant posted in Patiala, Punjab, was found hanging at the unit mess on Saturday. In the meantime, Punjab Police sources revealed a note from the spot accusing a Bihar Police officer of molesting the sister of the deceased, and it blamed him for the suicide, as per the TOI report.

On Saturday, his family informed colleagues after he failed to respond to phone calls. After the information, a mess commander went to his quarters and discovered the door locked from the inside. When there was no response to repeated knocks, ITBP personnel broke a window and found him hanging. Soon, the 47-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.