/SHOCKING: Faridabad woman gang-raped in moving van for nearly 3 hours; Two accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road for more than two hours and then thrown on the road early on Tuesday. The heinous act took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, while the woman was waiting for a vehicle to go home.

In a while, a van stopped in front of her, and two young men came out, promising that they would take her home. But, as soon vehicle left the spot, it moved towards Gurgaon Road instead of her home. Then, the woman in the van was allegedly raped for around two-and-a-half hours, as per the report in NDTV.

Despite her resistance, the accused allegedly continued and threatened the woman. At around 3 am, she was pushed out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar, sustaining serious facial injuries and bleeding heavily.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Family members rushed to the spot

The woman repeatedly tried to contact her sister and managed to alert her when the sister returned the call. Family members rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors administered 10 to 12 stitches to her face. While her condition is now stable, she remains in shock, and her statement is yet to be recorded.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s sister, the woman had called her around 8.30 pm a day earlier, saying she had argued with her mother and was heading to a friend’s house, assuring her she would return within three hours. The woman, who is married with three children, lives separately from her husband due to a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, police have arrested both accused and recovered the van used in the incident.

In response to the rape case, Dr Amit at Prayag Super Speciality Hospital told the news agency ANI, "A 26-year-old woman came to us around 5.30 in the morning on 30th December... She had a lot of injuries. She is under treatment. There is a lot of improvement in her condition... She has a fracture in her right shoulder. There are fractures in the bones around her eyes. Many open wounds had been sutured. We are planning for a surgery, whenever the ortho team gives a go-ahead for approval... The legal proceedings on behalf of the hospital have been done..."