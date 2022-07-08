Shinzo Abe killed: India announces one-day national mourning as mark of respect

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a one-day national mourning on July 9 for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, moments after he succumbed to gunshot wounds after being shot at in Nara, near Kyoto. Abe was shot twice from behind at around 8 AM IST while he was delivering a campaign speech outside a train station.

PM Modi tweeted multiple times about Shinzo Abe, citing the political stature of the Japanese leader, their friendship, and their most recent meeting from May, when Modi had visited Japan for the Quad Summit.

PM Modi wrote, "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022."

According to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs' official statement, "Mr Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan passed away on 08th July 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning tomorrow throughout India.The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," PM Modi tweeted.

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," he added.



PM Modi also recalled his last meeting with Abe in May when he had visited Japan to attend the Quad Summit.

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

"During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," he said in another tweet.



India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while reminiscing nearly three decades of personally knowing Abe, shared a picture of them together and wrote, “A sad day for Japan, for India, the world and for me personally. A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them.”

A sad day for Japan, for India,the world and for me personally.



A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them. pic.twitter.com/WYndqFDx0D — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2022

