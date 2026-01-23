/Severe snowstorm paralyzes Kashmir: Flights suspended, highways shut, power supply crippled

The Kashmir Valley has been battered by one of the most severe snowstorms in recent memory, with widespread disruption across the region. Srinagar International Airport announced the suspension of all flight operations today due to continuous snowfall and poor visibility. Authorities cited unsafe conditions along flight paths, urging passengers to check with airlines for updates and possible re-accommodations. The National Highway that connects Srinagar to Jammu has also been shut for traffic.

This major weather event, which began with heavy snowfall during the intervening night of January 22-23, has turned the region into a winter wonderland but also caused significant disruptions. Some parts of the Kashmir Valley saw snow accumulation as deep as five feet.

The windstorm and snowstorm, driven by successive Western Disturbances, not only affected transportation but also wreaked havoc on the region's power supply. Over 80% of the Kashmir Valley plunged into darkness as power demand fell drastically from a typical 1,700 MW to under 100 MW. The Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) confirmed that all 33 KV feeders were offline, leaving teams battling fallen trees and strong winds in efforts to restore electricity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The snowstorm also caused major traffic disruptions, with several national highways in Jammu & Kashmir closed due to dangerous conditions. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains blocked at Nashri, Ramban, and Banihal, while NH-1D (Srinagar-Leh) is closed at Zojila Pass. Other major routes like NH-244 (Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag) and Peer Ki Gali are also inaccessible. Travelers are advised to stay updated through the J&K Traffic Control and avoid unnecessary travel.

Snowfall varied significantly across the region, with some areas seeing up to five feet of snow in a short span. Here are the reported snow depths at 9:00 a.m. today with Srinagar District: 3–4 inches (airport), 1 inch (uptown), no accumulation (downtown), Ganderbal: 6 inches (Sonamarg), Budgam: 1.5 to 2 feet (Pakherpora), 10–12 inches (Beerwah, Porwara).

In South Kashmir,Shopian was at 1.5 to 2.5 feet (plains), up to 4 feet (higher reaches) and Anantnag: 4 inches (Verinag), 2 inches (Shangas), no accumulation (town). In North Kashmir, Kupwara: 10 inches (town), up to 2.5 feet (higher reaches), Baramulla: 5–6 inches (Sopore), 2 feet (Gulmarg).

IMD warns that moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, with rain likely to follow. Another Western Disturbance is forecast to arrive by January 26 night.