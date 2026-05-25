/Severe hailstorm batters Kashmir’s Lolab Valley, widespread crop damage reported

A powerful spell of rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm swept across several parts of Kashmir with the Meteorological Centre Srinagar issuing an urgent weather advisory warning of intense showers, lightning and gusty winds over the next few hours. According to the Nowcast issued at 2:30 PM, rain and thundershowers were expected over many areas of the Kashmir division and a few places in the Jammu division, with the possibility of brief but intense weather activity including hailstorms and lightning.

The advisory urged residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid loose structures, electric poles, wires and old trees. Authorities also advised suspension of boating and shikara services in Dal Lake and surrounding water bodies for the next few hours due to unsafe weather conditions. The MET Centre warned that hailstorms were highly likely in Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Handwara and parts of Ganderbal and Budgam districts.

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Meanwhile, a massive hailstorm struck Lalpora, Krusan and several areas of Lolab Valley in north Kashmir, triggering panic among residents and causing extensive damage to orchards and agricultural fields. Locals said unusually large hailstones , some reportedly weighing nearly 100 grams, pounded the area during the intense storm, making it one of the harshest weather incidents witnessed in recent years.

Residents described the hailstorm as unprecedented, saying hailstones of such size and intensity had never been seen before in the region. The storm left apple orchards, walnut trees, vegetable farms and paddy fields badly damaged, sparking fears of major financial losses among farmers. Many said standing crops were destroyed within minutes as the hailstorm tore through the valley.

“We have never seen such a devastating hailstorm in our lives. Our orchards and crops have been badly damaged,” several affected farmers said while expressing concern over their livelihoods. The sudden weather event also disrupted normal life across several villages, forcing residents indoors as hailstones battered rooftops, vehicles and farmland.

Residents have appealed to the administration to conduct an immediate assessment of the losses and provide compensation and relief to affected families.