/Severe cold wave grips J&K and Ladakh; Drass shivers at minus 22.8°c

Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region are in the grip of a severe cold wave, with sub-zero temperatures recorded across vast areas. As forecast by the Meteorological Department, temperatures have witnessed a sharp and sudden drop across major districts of both Union Territories, intensifying the winter chill.

The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the Kashmir Valley today. South Kashmir’s tourist resort of Pahalgam followed closely, registering a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama shivered at minus 5.1 degrees. Srinagar also remained in the grip of intense cold, with the mercury settling at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar Airport recorded an even lower temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ladakh continued to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures plunging further across the high-altitude areas. Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 13.4 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 11.6 degrees.

Drass remained the coldest inhabited place in the region, with the mercury dipping to a bone-chilling minus 22.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Nyoma, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. The 40-day period began on December 21.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions, with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Central, and South Kashmir. The department has also predicted a significant fall in minimum temperatures until January 10, after which temperatures are likely to rise by 1–2°C.