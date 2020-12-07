Sensex ends 347 points higher, Nifty tops 13,350

The domestic stock market continued to end at fresh record high on Monday led by the gains from financials, pharma and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 347 points, or 0.77 per cent to settle at 45,427 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,356, up 97 points, or 0.73 per cent.

Bharti Airtel (up 3 per cent) was the biggest gainer on Sensex, followed by HUL, HDFC, and ITC - all up over 2.5 per cent.

Global markets

European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some appetite for risky assets, while Britain-based exporters outperformed as uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal battered the pound.

Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX index and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices slipped from multi-month highs as a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

(With inputs from Reuters)