Semicon India 2025: PM Modi unveils Vikram, India's first homegrown 32-bit microchip

At the Semicon India 2025 summit on Tuesday (September 2), Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed out the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips from four sanctioned projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vikram processor, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, is India’s first completely homegrown 32-bit microchip cleared for deployment in the demanding environment of space launch vehicles. Alongside this milestone, 28 additional chips created by students under the Chips to Startup initiative have been fabricated and packaged at the Mohali semiconductor facility.

‘If you seek certainty, India is the place to be’

Reflecting on the progress, Vaishnaw said, “Just a few years ago, we embarked on this journey under the Prime Minister’s visionary guidance with the India Semiconductor Mission. In less than four years, India has earned global trust. Today, five semiconductor plants are being built at remarkable speed, and we have just placed the first indigenously developed chip in the hands of the Prime Minister.” Addressing international industry leaders, the minister underlined India’s appeal amid global uncertainty: “These are unpredictable times, with policy upheavals around the world. Amid this volatility, India shines as a beacon of stability and growth. If you seek certainty, India is the place to be, as our policies are consistent and forward-looking.”

The three-day conference, launched in New Delhi, is designed to strengthen India’s semiconductor value chain. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the event runs through Thursday and will feature a roundtable with global CEOs. Key sessions will spotlight semiconductor manufacturing, next-generation packaging, AI-driven research, infrastructure readiness, funding opportunities, smart production systems, and state-level policy execution. Additional tracks are dedicated to the Design Linked Incentive programme, startup growth, cross-border partnerships, and skills development.