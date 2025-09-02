/Delhi police busts illegal arms factory in Sarai Rohilla, 3 arrested

Delhi police busted an illegal arms factory and recovered a huge stockpile of weapons, along with raw material, during raids led by Sarai Rohilla Police Station. According to DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia, the team seized six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols.

Officials said that during the raid, they arrested three people from different locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the operation.

"An illegal arms factory busted and a huge stockpile of weapons, along with raw material, seized by the team of Sarai Rohilla Police Station. Three people apprehended by the team from different areas of Uttar Pradesh, following raids. Six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols seized," DCP North Delhi, Raja Banthia said, news agency ANI reported.

Two snatchers arrested in Delhi

In a separate development, a 25-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police along with a scrap dealer for their alleged involvement in several snatching cases. The police uncovered seven stolen mobile phones from the snatcher.

The incident came to light after a 59-year-old school teacher was targeted after the snatcher attempted to snatch her handbag containing cash, documents and a phone on August 28 in West Jyoti Nagar, officials said.

Police said that the arrested individual was identified as Amir, is a resident of New Mustafabad. The cops also recovered a stolen mobile phone registered in another case at Bhajanpura from his possession.