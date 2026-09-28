/'Scam 2026': Bank strike called off after Sunday work, memes take over social media

The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike may have been deferred, but bank employees are now facing a different challenge: a seven-day working week. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deferred the nationwide strike just hours before it was scheduled to begin, following an eleventh-hour meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The decision has also sparked a wave of memes online, with several posts highlighting the plight of bank employees who had already worked on Sunday in preparation for the planned strike. With the strike deferred, employees are expected to work from Monday to Friday, followed by Saturday, October 3. This effectively means that some bank employees will be working for seven consecutive days this week.

One meme features the text, "Bank Employees who worked on Sunday watching 3-day strike getting called off," alongside a video of Rajinikanth from the film Jailer looking visibly disappointed. Another viral meme read, "Bank employees when the strike gets cancelled after they worked on a Sunday." The post uses a scene featuring Salman Khan's character from Jaan-E-Mann to capture the disappointment.

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Several other similar memes have surfaced across social media, creatively using popular movie scenes, reactions and graphics to depict how employees may be feeling after the strike was deferred. According to a statement released by the UFBU, representatives of the bank unions met the IBA at 9.30 pm on Sunday for discussions on the proposed strike.

Following the meeting, both sides reached an understanding on several points, leading to the decision to defer the nationwide strike. The development came just hours before the planned industrial action, leaving employees who had already worked on Sunday facing a regular working week followed by Saturday's duty.