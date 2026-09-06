/SC lawyer files complaint against student activist Nishu Azad, father over derogatory posts on Hindu deities

Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva has registered a complaint against student activist Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay Azad, at the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District, alleging that posts on Nishu’s social media platform X contained derogatory references to Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga.



Sachdeva has requested that an FIR be registered under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 196 (promoting enmity between groups based on grounds including religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.



“I am a practising Hindu. I viewed the posts listed below on X (formerly Twitter) while at the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. The posts remain publicly available and have outraged my religious feelings and those of other Hindus,” the Advocate-on-Record stated in her complaint.

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Per the complaint, four posts uploaded between September 2023 and August 2026 from the X account @Nishuazad11 allegedly insulted four Hindu deities. The complaint states that these posts, shared through electronic means, disparaged Hindu deities and religious beliefs with the deliberate and malicious intent of outraging Hindu religious sentiments.

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Sachdeva claims posts were intentional

Sachdeva claimed that the posts were made intentionally and maliciously, with the aim of “outraging the religious feelings” of members of the Hindu community. She also noted that she had previously requested the removal of these posts, but they remained accessible online.



According to the complaint, the account holder, identified as Nishu, has stated she is a minor. Sachdeva has additionally named the minor's father as her guardian, seeking an investigation into claims that the account was operated by a minor in his household and that the objectionable content wasn't taken down despite being flagged.