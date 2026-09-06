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Jharkhand higher and technical education minister dies of cardiac arrest

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 08:19 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 08:19 IST
Jharkhand higher and technical education minister dies of cardiac arrest

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies Photograph: (X)

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The 54-year-old Sudivya Kumar Sonu represented the Giridih Sadar Assembly constituency. He was elected as an MLA  for the first time in 2019.

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday. While sleeping at his residence the lesgilator experienced some discomfort after which he was rushed to a hospital in Giridih town but he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

His party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expressed shock and grief over the incident. Taking to X the party wrote, "The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heart-broken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in Jharkhand government."

"His departure is an irreparable loss for the party, the government and Jharkhand," the post added.

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The 54-year-old represented the Giridih Sadar Assembly constituency. In 2019 he was elected to the assembly and in 2024 he again won from the constituency. Later he joined Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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