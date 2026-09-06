Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday. While sleeping at his residence the lesgilator experienced some discomfort after which he was rushed to a hospital in Giridih town but he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

His party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expressed shock and grief over the incident. Taking to X the party wrote, "The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heart-broken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in Jharkhand government."

"His departure is an irreparable loss for the party, the government and Jharkhand," the post added.

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