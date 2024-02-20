Sandeshkhali sex abuse row: BJP accuses Mamata-led TMC of shielding party strongmen

The war of words has intensified between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the allegations of 'systemic gang rape' and sexual exploitation of women by ruling party's leaders.

While TMC head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of stirring trouble in the region, the saffron party's Locket Chatterjee stated that Banerjee remained silent while women were being tortured under her administration.

"Right now you are not able to understand the situation of Sandeshkhali. We have heard of Iraq, Iran, and Pakistan and their atrocities on women, today the same thing is happening in West Bengal, and Mamata Bannerjee is silent. What is she saying? She is saying RSS is doing this," said Chatterjee.

"Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the leader of a gang, you have to get permission from him to file your FIR. Mamata Banerjee was saying yesterday that there is not a single FIR. That is why there is no FIR, because the police are in cahoots with Sheikh Shahjahan," she added.

On Tuesday (Feb 20), TMC-turned-BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari attempted to visit the trouble-hit region in the North 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation but was stopped by the state and police authorities.

In the video clips going viral on social media, Adhikari, alongside his aides could be seen sitting on the road in protest against the administration. #WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs stage a protest against the police and state government after they were stopped by police from going to Sandeshkhali. pic.twitter.com/UI2xjxxuh7 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024 × Notably, Adhikari's visit was confirmed after the Calcutta High Court on Monday gave him the pass whilst ordering him to not make any "provocative speeches" or indulge in "any unlawful activities".

NCW chief visits Sandeshkhali

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma talked to some of the women who have accused TMC leaders of sexual assault. After the conversations, Sharma said the state of West bengal should be under the president's rule.

“Many women at Sandeshkhali were molested. I heard about two rapes. One rape case was filed today. Nothing will happen in West Bengal unless there is President’s rule,” Sharma told reporters.

“Where is the chief minister? She should resign and come here as a woman to understand the pain of these people," she added, targeting the CM.

The NCW chief's visit and comments triggered Mamata who accused Sharma of parroting BJP's agenda.

"BJP sends so many committees to West Bengal. But when children are killed in Chopra, why don't they send committees? What kind of politics is this before elections? They create ruckus and nothing else," said Mamata.