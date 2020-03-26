S Jaishankar condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack, says working on return of mortal remains of Tian Singh

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan that left 27 killed.

Calling the terror attack an act of cowardice Dr S Jaishankar assured that the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured.

Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020 ×

One of those who died in the attack is Tian Singh, a 71-year old Indian citizen from Delhi. Family members of Mr Singh have demanded that his mortal remains should be brought to India.

The foreign minister also assured that the embassy is working on the return of mortal remains of Tian Singh.

Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. Will keep you updated.@HardeepSPuri @HarsimratBadal_ @capt_amarinder — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020 ×

Based on information received by the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack was carried out by suicide bombers.

Soon after the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs, India, extended condolences to the loss suffered by the Sikh community.