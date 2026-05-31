/'Rulers became killers': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP after attack on Abhishek; West Bengal Police arrests 5

After a mob attacked Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP threatened all the hospitals not to admit him. Abhishek was taken to two private hospitals in Kolkata but both reportedly refused to admit him stating that his injuries were not serious enough to require hospitalisation. Referring to this, Mamata Banerjee questioned why he was initially kept under observation if hospitalisation was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police on Sunday (May 31) arrested five people in connection with the attack. Police said that the arrests followed a suo motu FIR registered by Sonarpur Police Station, as no formal complaint had been filed by Abhishek Banerjee. Several others have also been detained after investigators examined footage of the attack.

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"If there was genuinely no need for hospitalisation, why was he first taken to the ITU, kept under observation for nearly two hours, and advised to undergo multiple medical tests and scans?" she asked, according to PTI. She claimed that hospitals and senior authorities were being pressured not to admit him. "Those who are in power (BJP) are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated," she said, according to ANI. "The most disturbing aspect of today's developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient," Mamata said. According to the medical assessment, Abhishek sustained blunt injuries to his face, back, chest and neck.