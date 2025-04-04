Bengaluru which is otherwise known for its pleasant weather throughout the year, had recently seen a spike in the mercury levels. The summer rain gave the city some respite from the 34°C, which has now dipped to 22°C.

Jignasha Rathod, a resident of Yelahanka says, "It was breezy and pleasant, and I would not be wrong to call it a romantic evening. It's not just the weather but also the cherry blossom season. Some roads in the city are delightful to see; it's surreal to see the flowers in full bloom, and if someone confuses the pictures for Japan, I won't blame them."

Enjoying the light showers in Thanisandra was Shweta Shetty, she says, "The rains were a welcome relief from the scorching heat. I made my favourite rasam vada and enjoyed them while listening to the showers. The rains have brought down the temperature drastically."

While the weather may have been a relief to many, it did play spoilsport for those stuck in traffic. The infamous Bengaluru traffic is a stark contrast to the city's temperature. Weather God is usually kind to the city, but the traffic...

Social media was flooded with tweets where the city streets experienced waterlogging.

Tavarekere Main road #btmlayout #bangalorerains #brandbengaluru @DKShivakumar @RLR_BTM just 30 min rain and this is the condition, what's happening with our tax paid money ?? pic.twitter.com/haJsukcAxP — BTM Layout Residents (@namma_BTM) April 3, 2025

"A commute which takes me an hour after considering the traffic took me two hours yesterday. Traffic and congestion is the usual drill, but last evening it was a standstill. Just 30 minutes of rain, and there was waterlogging along the way," says Siddhi Kataria, a resident of HSR Layout.

It added to the woes of those who expecting to finish work at hand. Mariam Mathew from Thanisandra says, "I was expecting some professionals to help me with fixing work at home, but the rain and traffic made it difficult for them to make it on time. Lucky were those who were indoors, so yes, it was windy, and my garden got damaged, but nothing worth complaining about."