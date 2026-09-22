/'Rent a garba partner' posts spark cyber safety concerns ahead of Navratri

A rather unusual trend has emerged on social media ahead of Navratri, with advertisements offering people the option of finding a paid companion for Garba events. The posts have gained attention online across Gujarat and Maharashtra, prompting cybercrime officials to examine some of the accounts involved. The advertisements, primarily seen on social media platforms, present ‘garba partners’ as a service for people who may want company while attending festive events. Depending on the account, the offers include accompanying customers to Garba venues and other activities associated with Navratri.

The concept has generated curiosity online, but its rapid circulation has also brought it to the attention of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell. Officials are examining the social media profiles behind the advertisements and the manner in which users are being asked to make contact. The investigation is aimed at determining whether the posts are genuine commercial offers, social media content created for publicity or whether any of the accounts could be linked to fraudulent activity.

One of the key concerns for investigators is the financial interaction that can follow a social media response. A person interested in the service could potentially be asked to make an advance payment or follow a link provided by an unfamiliar account. Cyber officials are therefore checking whether any such links or payment requests could expose users to financial fraud, phishing or attempts to obtain sensitive information.

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Maharashtra accounts also being examined

The social media trail is not limited to Gujarat. Accounts associated with Mumbai and Surat, along with Ahmedabad, are also being examined by authorities. The Mumbai connection comes at a time when the city is preparing for its own busy Navratri season. Garba and Dandiya events across Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region attract large crowds, while social media plays a major role in promoting events, sharing videos and connecting participants.

That makes festival-related advertisements particularly capable of reaching users outside the city or state where they first appeared. However, the presence of similar advertisements in different locations does not, by itself, establish that the accounts are part of one operation. Investigators are working to establish the relationship, if any, between the different profiles. Authorities are also examining the authenticity of some of the digital material accompanying the advertisements. With AI-generated photographs and promotional material becoming increasingly common online, users may find it difficult to establish whether the people or services shown in a post are genuine.

Police warning to social media users

The cybercrime inquiry does not mean that every advertisement offering a Garba companion is fraudulent. The focus is on identifying accounts where there may be suspicious activity and checking whether anyone has suffered financial or digital harm after responding to them. For users, cyber officials have urged caution before entering into any transaction with an unfamiliar profile. People should independently verify the identity of the person offering the service and should be wary of requests for advance payments.

Banking information, OTPs, passwords and other sensitive details should never be shared with strangers online. Users should also avoid opening unknown links or downloading attachments sent through social media conversations. If a person suspects that money has been lost in an online fraud, the incident should be reported immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930. The unusual “Rent A Garba Partner” trend comes as Navratri-related activity begins to dominate social media.

While the posts have been widely discussed for their novelty, the cybercrime inquiry highlights a larger issue surrounding viral online offers, their popularity does not necessarily establish their authenticity. For now, officials in Gujarat are continuing to examine the accounts and digital interactions connected to the advertisements, including those with links to Mumbai and Surat.