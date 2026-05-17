/Rejected lover slits 21-year-old woman's throat in Telangana, dies after mob thrashes him

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man who had reportedly been harassing her for rejecting his love proposal in Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Saturday. Based on the preliminary reports, the victim was identified as Y Vaishnavi, working as a receptionist at a college in Polepally Special Economic Zone, about 90 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Police said the accused had allegedly been stalking and harassing her for some time under the pretext of love. On Saturday, Vaishnavi had reportedly just stepped off a bus and was walking when the accused attacked her with a knife in broad daylight. The incident occurred in Jadcherla town when she was attacked near her residence between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm.

The assailant allegedly slit her throat, leaving her critically injured. Bystanders quickly rushed to help and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment, but she later succumbed to her injuries despite doctors’ efforts. In the meantime, following the attack, enraged locals caught the attacker and thrashed him severely, leaving him critically injured.

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The accused has been identified as Ramchander alias Teja, a resident of Hyderabad, who later died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. In response to the incident, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Probe underway

Jadcherla Circle Inspector B. Karunakar said investigators are still working to determine the precise motive behind the attack and whether the accused had any prior connection with the victim. "The exact details of the individual are not known at the moment. As the local colony residents beat him up, he sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is also critical," the officer said.

A police officer said the accused and the victim had become acquainted when she was employed at a private school in Hyderabad. The officer said she had turned down his advances, which reportedly led to disputes between them.

Family members and local residents have alleged that the accused had been troubling Vaishnavi for some time under the guise of love. Police said these allegations are being looked into as part of the ongoing probe.