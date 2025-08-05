/Red Fort mock drill goes wrong: Police fail to detect ‘dummy bomb’; seven suspended for negligence

In a major security breach in Delhi’s Red Fort, seven police personnel were suspended after they failed to detect a dummy bomb during a mock drill conducted by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the officials said on Tuesday. This comes ahead of the Independence Day event in the national capital, sparking security concerns in the city. The dismissed policemen, including constables and head constables, were deployed for the security of the Red Fort and are now facing investigation following the incident.

Red Fort is a high-security zone, where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation during the Independence Day celebrations. Any security breach at the monument is considered a potential terrorist threat. A thorough review and strengthening of security measures has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia.

“A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were reprimanded,” the police said. They added that the drills, which are conducted every day, are part of preparations for the celebrations on August 15.

On Monday (Aug 4), five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested after they tried to enter the Red Fort illegally.

“All of them are illegal immigrants. They tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises,” the police said. “The police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. Currently, they are being interrogated.”

All the arrested individuals are aged between 20-25 and were employed as labourers in the city. They were in possession of fake Aadhaar cards and were sent to a detention centre, the authorities said.

