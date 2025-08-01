/Independence Day 2025: Rules for hoisting the Indian National Flag on 15 August

When the flag is displayed with other flags, it must occupy the highest position of honour and cannot be placed below or at the same level as any other flag. In processions, the national flag should always be on the marching right or, if in a line, in the centre and highest point. On vehicles, only authorised dignitaries such as the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors and certain officials are permitted to display the flag in accordance with the Flag Code of India.