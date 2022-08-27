Recovery of Chinese M16 rifle in J&K ambush perplexes security forces

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have, for the first time, recovered one M16 (9mm) Chinese made rifle from terrorists during an operation in Uri sector near the line of control in the Uri sector. Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police had carried out an operation in Uri sector where three terrorists belonging to Pakistan were killed near the Line of Control while they were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side.

The Indian Army called it an unusual recovery as mostly the terrorists carry AK series rifles or M4 Series American rifles. “M16 Chinese rifle is an unusual recovery. This rifle is a 9mm calibre weapon and it will be speculative to say anything further on it, till we check the past records,” said GoC 19 Div, Ajay Chandpuria, Indian Army.



The operation was carried out for more than 24 hours. Arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, one Chinese rifle M-16 (9mm), seven AK-47 magazines, 192 rounds AK-47, two M-16 (9mm) magazines, 30 rounds 9mm, one bag with Pakistani marking, three ammunition pouches, four cigarettes packets, 11 apples and dry fruits etc., had been recovered from the site of encounter.

“We had credible inputs about terrorist movement in the area. Certain ambush parties were deployed, we started at around 7am when movement was observed at the line of control and around 8:30 we ambushed the terrorists who had infiltrated. All the three terrorists were killed in a short fire fight. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Since the weather was bad, so it took time to carry the search operation,” said GoC 19 Div, Ajay Chandpuria.

Security forces have reports that around 120-140 terrorists are waiting at the launch pads to cross over to Indian territory.

