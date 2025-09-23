/Rajnath Singh inaugurates Tata's first global defence manufacturing plant in Morocco

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a private manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Casablanca, Morocco, where India's Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8) vehicles would be assembled and integrated. This marks the first overseas defence manufacturing facility established by a private Indian company, underlining India’s private sector capability to design and deliver advanced combat vehicle platforms in partnership with DRDO.

Establishing the TASL facility in Morocco is the result of a strategic partnership between The Kingdom of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces and the Indian firm Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Morocco is said to have placed orders for 150WhAPvehicles.

In simple terms, WhAPis a light armoured all-terrain vehicle that can safely ferry troops in and out of combat zones, while also performing amphibious roles. The vehicle's armour can handle incoming fire from small arms, can return fire from its mounted gun or anti-tank guided missile launcher. Such vehicles can be deployed to perform various roles including medical evacuation, surveillance, troop transport etc.

Mr. Abdeltif Loudyi, minister delegate to the head of government in charge of the Administration National Defence, Kingdom of Morocco, and other senior government dignitaries from both countries were present at the inaugural ceremony of what is the Kingdom of Morocco's largest defence manufacturing facility. The Indian firm's manufacturing facility that is spread across 20,000square meters, will commences the rollout of WhAP 8x8 vehicles from October, said, TASL. The firm added that the facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already commenced.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that India's vision of being self-reliant does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under self-reliance. "We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend out nation independently, while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with 'Make in India', we are also pursuing 'Make with Friends' and 'Make for the World', this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach," he said.

According to the Indian government, one-third of the WhAP's components and sub-systems will be sourced and assembled locally, with the share of local value addition eventually raising to 50 per cent. Beyond meeting Moroccan defence requirements, the facility is also expected to roll out units for export in future.

Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “As the first overseas manufacturing facility by a private Indian defence original equipment manufacturer, it also marks our strategic initiative to begin offering designed-in-India Defence technology systems to friendly countries overseas. Today’s Defence factory inauguration near Casablanca in Morocco marks a new chapter in the India–Morocco industrial partnership, and Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be part of this milestone.”