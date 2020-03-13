Rajinikanth says no desire to become CM, lists three-point agenda

In his first scheduled press conference after the one in December 2017, Superstar Rajinikanth clarified that he had never harboured the desire to be the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, but elaborated on his vision of "cleaning up politics" and fostering the next generation of young leaders by charting out a three-point agenda. However, he refused to take any questions and his speech did not reveal any dates and other specifics regarding his party apparatus and his political plunge.

“Before 2017 December I have never made mention of politics, prior to that I have maintained that only God will decide. In 1996 had I come to politics, I wondered and thought what should I offer to the people and I started following politics.”

Rajini's three-point agenda

1. "Both mainstream parties AIADMK and DMK have booth committees of around 50,000-60,000 party posts. These posts are needed during elections but aren’t required after winning. But after winning the polls and forming the government, the people holding these posts and their family members will take up contracts, tenders and be an impediment to the implementation of welfare schemes. This is bad for governance, the people and the party. We will keep only those that are needed".

2. "In the current legislative assembly, most members are aged above 50 and 60, those below the age of 50 are very few. New and young people don’t come into politics, if they do, it is because of influence. I envision a party where 60-65 per cent of people are aged below 50. Youth with adequate qualification and a decent social standing. The realigning 30-40 per cent would consist of retired judges, IAS, IPS and politicians. This would also include women. I will invite such genuine people who are admired by the masses and invite them to clean up the system."

3. "All across India, when it comes to state parties the party chief and head of government are the same people. If someone questions the leader, they will be shunted out. I propose one leader for the party and another leader for the government. There will be a council of experts who will recommence the necessary actions and decisions, policies and the political leadership and will be held responsible for implementing it - more like the role of a CEO. The party leader should not interfere in the work of the government and won’t disturb them, but will monitor them like an opposition party and replace those in government if they are found to be at fault.

Rajinikanth also said: “I have never even thought of becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu or sitting in the Assembly and speaking. It is not even in my blood. I want a new wave, new power and new blood to go to seize power in the assembly and Rajini will be a bridge for this”.

Rajini also played a clip of his December 2017 speech.

He said that he was very confident of his ideas and that as he started speaking to eminent people it was surprising that they didn’t accept it. "Even when I spoke to our district secretaries and told them that I didn’t want to be chief minister, they didn’t agree to it and asked who will join us? “But I say that we don’t need those who are after power, we need those who would come together for the national good.”

He cited the example of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai who created so many leaders.

“In Tamil Nadu, there are two established political giants who have money and muscle power and in amid this, it will be difficult for us to make an entry.”

Speaking of the ‘Dravidian giants’- the AIADMK and DMK, Rajini said, that the two big leaders of the state are absent and that people could change the 54-year-old rule and that the public needs to think about it.”

“If I back out they will call me a coward, but on the other side, elections are not ordinary, my cadre and party men would spend money and am I not making them sacrificial lambs? “

Taking the names of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, Rajini said that a new movement should rise, using this opportunity.

“We need to tell people, this is not for Rajini, this is for the people of Tamil Nadu. I’m not here to get 15-20 per cent of the votes and this is my only chance. I am 71 years old and by the next polls in 2026, I will be 76. Once the message reaches more people and the common people want a change, let me see that happen and I will come to make my entry.”

This should spread across India. If political change and government change do not happen today, it will never happen, Rajini said.