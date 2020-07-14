Rajasthan political crisis: Congress continues to woo Pilot as turbulence rises

As India struggles coronavirus pandemic, the political struggle within Congress continued in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan on Monday as differences spiral between the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

On Monday, Congress urged Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to share his concerns with the party's topmost leaders and once again invited him to attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet early tomorrow.

Also read | Rajasthan political crisis: BJP claims Gehlot govt lost the majority, Congress says winning number game

The day also saw Rajasthan Congress getting divided between two camps, with both CM Ashok Gehlot and Pilot's aides blaming each other for the crisis.

Also read | Sachin Pilot claims 30 MLAs backing him, says Ashok Gehlot govt is in minority in Rajasthan

Gehlot supporters said they have enough numbers to continue running the state, while people from Pilot's camps said Gehlot-led government does not have the support of the required number of MLAs.

On the national level as well, Congress seemed divided with senior leaders like Sanjay Jha throwing their weight behind Pilot, and several also blamed the party for not anticipating the crisis.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took a dig at the situation of India's Grand Old Party, with its state chief saying party neglecting young leaders, in a clear reference to Pilot.

In the 200-seat Assembly, Congress and BJP have 100 and 73 MLAs respectively and Pilot claims he has a support of 30 MLAs, enough to topple the government.