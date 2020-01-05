Rajasthan: Infant death toll in Kota's JK Lon Hospital rises to 110

The death toll of infants has risen to 110 at the JK Lon government hospital here on Sunday.

The toll was 107 on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, a central team of experts visited the hospital to take stock of the incident.

A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that the hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue of child deaths in the hospital.

The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in the future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals.