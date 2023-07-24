Rain updates: Mumbai gets respite from downpour; 'Orange' alert in parts of Gujarat after heavy rain

After heavy downpours over the weekend in Maharashtra, parts of the state got some respite from rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded Mumbai’s ‘orange’ alert to ‘yellow’ alert for Monday. It also issued an ‘orange alert’ with moderate rains at isolated places in Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts.

Meanwhile, the heavy showers pounded parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka. In contrast, the flood water receded in several districts in State’s southern and Saurashtra regions including Junagadh. The officials are working to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas.

‘Orange’ alert in parts of Gujarat

IMD on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state is expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy showers in Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka. The story of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain for the last four days.

Due to heavy waterlogging in Gujarat’s Mocha village, three people, including a pregnant woman were trapped in heavy waters. The three people were then rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

On Sunday, parts of Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Botad, Surat and Bharuch were among the districts that received between 50-117 mm rainfall in four hours till 10 am, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said, reported PTI. In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles also washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

Rain updates in Maharashtra

A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday, which blocked the movement of traffic towards Mumbai; PTI reported quoting a police official. The landslide took place around 10:30 pm, in which nobody was injured.

At least 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 10 days in parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.

