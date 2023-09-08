Rahul Gandhi calls out govt for not inviting Congress president to G20 dinner

Congress on Friday (September 8) slammed the alleged exclusion of party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner. The opposition leaders said that it is an attack on democracy and reflects the ruling dispensation's thinking.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government for the exclusion. He said that BJP "does not value the leader of 60% of India's population".

During a press meet in Brussels, Gandhi told reporters: "What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something."

"It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60% of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what type of thinking goes behind that," he claimed, but Congress did not officially respond to Kharge not being invited.

President Murmu will host the dinner for the visiting G20 dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit. Kharge and other opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner on Saturday, but reports mentioned that Union ministers and chief ministers, including of states ruled by opposition parties, have received invites.

Apart from Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also said that since the opposition plays a key role in democracy, not inviting the leader of the opposition is an attack on democracy.

Baghel termed it unfortunate, stating: "It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition has not been invited. One should respect different views. In a democracy, the opposition has a key role and in such a situation if he has not been invited, it is an attack on democracy."

Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat row

While responding to the India vs Bharat controversy, Rahul Gandhi said that it is a "distraction tactic" and a "panic reaction". During his European visit, he said: "I am happy with the names that we have in the Constitution. 'India that is Bharat' works perfectly for me. I think these are panic reactions, there is a little bit of fear in the government and it is a distraction tactic."

He said that the opposition parties came out with the name INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for "our coalition and it's a fantastic idea as it represents who we are".

"We consider ourselves the voice of India so the word works very well for us. But it actually disturbs the Prime Minister very much that he wants to change the name of the country which is absurd. But that's what it is," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

