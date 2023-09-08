G20 Summit 2023: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in India; Check his agenda for the three-day conclave

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, has reached Delhi for the G20 summit. Downing Street described Sunak's visit as 'historic' and a 'living bridge' between the two nations.

Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey received the British PM and his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and award-winning author Sudha Murthy, at the airport.

Sunak is the first Indian-origin British prime minister, and it will be his first visit to India since he entered Downing Street. "It's special. I'll be visiting a country that is very near and dear to me. I haven't been back for a few years," he told reporters before his trip. Sunak added, "I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately."

UK Prime Minister will stay at the Shangri La-Hotel in Connaught Place, Delhi. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old Conservative Party leader said India's diversity and extraordinary successes make it the "right country" to hold the G20 presidency at the "right time."

Sunak hailed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said, "India's G20 presidency has come at a time when the world is facing innumerable challenges."

Over the weekend, Sunak will partake in multiple talks and sessions. He and Murty will also visit the Akshardham temple in Delhi.

Free Trade Talk

During the second day of the summit, British PM Rishi Sunak and Indian PM Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting. Sunak is likely to press for a trade deal before the end of the year. The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK has been under development since January 2021. Although both sides agree on the broad contours of the pact, many remaining topics are somewhat difficult to discuss.

However, Rishi Sunak said it was not "the main purpose of the trip." He added, "There are lots of other things we're going to be discussing."

Sunak said Britain's trade negotiations with India have progressed quicker than other negotiations. He said, "We want to get the right trade deal with India because it's an incredibly important partner, not just rush it through."

Immigration

According to the British PM, immigration was "another issue" than trade and business. Sunak believes the current net immigration is "too high."

Support for Ukraine

During the bilateral talks, Sunak might push India to take a tougher stance against Russia.

Ahead of his visit to the high-profile conclave, Sunak said, "The message is, the fact that Putin is not there demonstrates his isolation in the global community. He wasn't there last year, he's not there this year to answer for what he's doing. He doesn't want to be held accountable."

(With inputs from agencies)