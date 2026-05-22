/Punjab police arrests man for allegedly installing CCTV to send army movement to operators in Pakistan

In a major achievement for the Punjab Police, a Pathankot resident, identified as Baljit Singh has been arrested for allegedly monitoring Indian Army and paramilitary movement near the sensitive Pathankot-Jammu corridor secretly with the help of CCTV and sending the images to handlers linked to Pakistan.

According to the police, Baljit Singh, alias Bittu installed a CCTV camera at a shop near a bridge on the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of the National Highway-44 to allegedly watch the movement of the army and paramilitary forces.

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The live feed captured in the CCTV was transmitted electronically to operatives based in Pakistan and abroad, said senior police officer Daljinder Singh Dhillon.

During questioning, Singh confessed to have installed the CCTV. He took directions of an unknown person in Dubai, for which he was being paid Rs 40,000, said police.

Taking to X Pathankot police wrote, “Pathankot Police achieves a major breakthrough by busting a module linked to national security concerns. One accused has been arrested for installing a CCTV camera whose live feed was being shared with anti-national elements.”