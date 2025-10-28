Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Pune techie arrested with alleged links to Pakistan's banned terror group Al Qaeda

Pune techie arrested with alleged links to Pakistan's banned terror group Al Qaeda

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 16:11 IST
Pune techie arrested with alleged links to Pakistan's banned terror group Al Qaeda

Pune techie arrested with alleged links to Pakistan's banned terror group Al Qaeda Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

 Pune ATS has kept the person identified as Zubair Hangargekar under surveillance for a month. Following his arrest, he was presented in court; as noted by the Special UAPA Court, he will be in police custody until November 4.

On Monday (Oct 27), the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a software engineer in Pune with an alleged connection with a terror organisation. As reported by the news outlet Times of India, an official said he was associated with Pakistan's banned organisation Al Qaeda and involved in radicalising youth. Pune ATS has kept the person identified as Zubair Hangargekar under surveillance for a month. Following his arrest, he was presented in court; as noted by the Special UAPA Court, he will be in police custody until November 4.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics