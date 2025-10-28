/Pune techie arrested with alleged links to Pakistan's banned terror group Al Qaeda

On Monday (Oct 27), the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a software engineer in Pune with an alleged connection with a terror organisation. As reported by the news outlet Times of India, an official said he was associated with Pakistan's banned organisation Al Qaeda and involved in radicalising youth. Pune ATS has kept the person identified as Zubair Hangargekar under surveillance for a month. Following his arrest, he was presented in court; as noted by the Special UAPA Court, he will be in police custody until November 4.

