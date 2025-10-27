/Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Lakha deported from US, in police custody

On Saturday (Oct 25), 50 men were deported from the US, all of from the northern Indian state of Haryana. Of these deportees indentified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha was of particular interest for security agencies. Lakha is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was allegedly living illegally for the last three years. He was arrested soon after the deportees arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and on Sunday (Oct 26), a court in Ambala ordered eight days of police custody.

Speaking to news agency ANI, STF Ambala unit in-charge Prateek Singh said, "Yesterday, he was deported from the US and arrived at the Delhi airport. We arrested him from there and will be thoroughly questioned about the incidents he has committed and the gangs he was associated with. During the 8-day police remand, he will be thoroughly questioned about the incidents he has committed in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and other previous incidents. During interrogation, he revealed that he had connections with a gang based abroad and would make extortion calls from there. During police remand, we will question him in depth."