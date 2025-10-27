/CIK thwarts online terror plot, rescues two Kashmiri youths from radicalisation

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has dismantled a dangerous online radicalisation network, saving two impressionable youths from being lured into terrorism. The operation, marked by exceptional cyber intelligence and swift action, exposed a sophisticated digital propaganda campaign orchestrated by a Pakistan-based handler linked to The Resistance Front (TRF).

Acting on precise intelligence and rigorous cyber surveillance, CIK uncovered two social media accounts—‘faithful_warrior57’ and ‘Gurkboru.08’—actively promoting terrorist ideologies. These handles were found glorifying violence, sharing propaganda materials, including audio clips of known terrorists, and inciting secessionist sentiments to radicalise vulnerable youth.

Following meticulous technical analysis, CIK identified the operators as two juveniles: Hashim Mashood Lone, 17, from Khawjabagh, Maloora, and Mohammad Hazik Ahanger, 15, from Railway Colony, Nowgam. Forensic examination of Hashim’s mobile device confirmed his operation of ‘Gurkboru.08’, revealing he was acting under the guidance of a Pakistan-based propagandist known as ‘Saqib’ (real name Ahmad Salar). Salar, a TRF operative, used encrypted communication tools and VPNs to manipulate the youths through ideological grooming and false promises. Hazik, behind ‘faithful_warrior57’, was similarly ensnared through emotional manipulation and extremist conditioning.

CIK’s swift intervention disrupted the network, preventing the recruitment of the two minors and neutralising a growing threat to community safety. Beyond operational success, CIK demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by organising counselling sessions with the juveniles’ families, community elders, and religious scholars. These sessions focused on educating the youths and their guardians about the dangers of radicalisation and the importance of responsible online behaviour.