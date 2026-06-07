/Pune Police bust 'Project X' party, 156 detained; drugs angle under investigation

In a major late-night operation, the Pune Police Crime Branch raided a high-profile party allegedly operating under the name "Project X" in the Tulapur area on the outskirts of Pune and detained 156 people, including 107 men and 49 women, for questioning. Three of those present were reportedly below the legal drinking age.

The raid was conducted in the early hours of Sunday at a bungalow-style resort located on the Alandi-Markal Road under the jurisdiction of the Lonikand Police Station. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about a large gathering involving suspected drug consumption, a team comprising 15 police officers and 65 personnel swooped down on the venue at around 2.30 am.

According to police officials, the event continued well beyond the permitted hours. While organisers had allegedly obtained a liquor permit, it was valid only until 11.30 pm. However, the party was found continuing past the authorised time with loud music, alcohol service and a large crowd in attendance.

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During the operation, police seized around 3 grams of suspected ganja, banned hookah flavours and liquor worth approximately ₹9.22 lakh. The total value of the seized material, including sound equipment and other items, is estimated to be around ₹85 lakh.

Investigators have also recovered several suspicious substances from the venue, which have been sent for forensic examination. Police suspect narcotics may have been consumed at the party, though confirmation will depend on laboratory reports and medical examinations. Some attendees were allegedly found in an intoxicated condition during the raid.

Police have identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event. Both, along with the property owners, event managers and attendees, are being questioned regarding permissions, financial transactions, ticketing arrangements and the source of the suspected narcotic substances.

The crackdown comes amid increasing scrutiny of illegal parties and alleged drug use in Pune and its surrounding areas. Authorities believe such events are increasingly being shifted to private villas, resorts and farmhouses on the city's outskirts to avoid regulatory checks.