/Prominent political and business leaders join family to pay respects as Nand Kishore Goenka's last rites held in Hisar

Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, was laid to rest with full traditional honours at Goenka Udyan in Agroha Dham in Haryana's Hisar district on Wednesday (July 15, 2026). Before the final rites, his mortal remains were taken to Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala, an institution that holds special significance as it was established on the foundation stone laid by him. Hundreds of well-wishers, community members and dignitaries gathered at the gaushala to pay their last respects.

Dr Subhash Chandra performed the mukhagni during the funeral ceremony and was joined by his brothers Shri Laxmi Narain Goel, Shri Jawahar Goel and Shri Ashok Goel as they bid a final farewell to their father. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, former Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, Adampur MLA Chandraprakash and Rajasthan MLA Amit Chachan were among those who attended the last rites.

Dr Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100 crore university in his father's memory

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Following the funeral, Dr Subhash Chandra announced the establishment of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University in Agroha to preserve his father's legacy of social service and nation-building. The university will be built on 32 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

Announcing the initiative at Goenka Park, Dr Chandra said, "We have decided to build a university in Goenka Ji's name on 32 acres of land. It will cost around Rs 100 crore. To ensure that his legacy continues, we will introduce courses focused on social service and contributing to society."

He said the institution would be developed in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, under a strategic agreement signed by both organisations.

Social service to remain at the heart of the university's vision

Dr Chandra said the university would reflect the values that guided his father's life. The institution will introduce a specialised course on "Social Service and Giving Back to Society", encouraging students to contribute to community welfare while promoting the ideals of compassion, public service and nation building. According to him, the university aims to blend academic excellence with a strong commitment to serving society.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and others pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and remembered Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's lifelong commitment to national service. He said, "He not only strengthened business traditions but also fulfilled his responsibilities towards society with sincerity. His service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his organisational spirit and his commitment to the principle of "Nation First" made his life an example of simplicity and public welfare."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the leaders in paying tribute to the veteran philanthropist. In a letter addressed to Dr Subhash Chandra, Shah paid homage to Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, quoting Lord Krishna from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

"I received the sad news of the passing of your father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. Hearing this news has left me deeply distressed and heartbroken. The void created in one's life by the loss of a father cannot be expressed in words. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to your family during this time of grief," he wrote

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale remembered Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's lifelong involvement in various social causes, including Go-seva (service to cows). They prayed for eternal peace for his soul and strength for the Goenka family and all those grieving his loss.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences, saying, “The demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra ji, a social worker, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute! My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul be granted a place at His divine feet, and that the grieving family and supporters be bestowed with the strength to bear this profound sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Condolences poured in from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, NCP Working President Supriya Sule, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar.

Members of the film fraternity paid homage as well. Actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father, Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give you and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti!" Veteran actor Raza Murad, actress Isha Koppikar and actor Danish Iqbal were among those who remembered his contribution to society.

A life devoted to social service and nation-building

Born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Haryana, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka built his life on the values of hard work, humility and selfless service. A dedicated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) swayamsevak, he devoted decades to social service, cow welfare and community development. He played an important role in strengthening the Vaishya community and contributed significantly to the development of Agroha, the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen.

Though he witnessed and supported the growth of the Essel Group across generations, he remained committed to public service rather than personal recognition. Widely respected for his integrity, simplicity and dedication to society, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire his family, the business community and generations of social workers.