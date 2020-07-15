Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Indian youngsters on World Youth Skills Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a five-minute video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday.

The day also marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Skill India Mission which was introduced in 2015.

In his address, Modi said ''People ask me that in these times when businesses & markets are changing so fast how to stay relevant. This question is even more important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill and upskill.''

''I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of #CoronaPandemic, along with work culture, the nature of the job has also changed and the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times,'' he added.

The conclave was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, according to an official statement.

Skill India is an initiative of the Centre which was launched to empower the youth with skills to help them get jobs and also give more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses in several sectors that are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.