/Political war between BJP and NC escalates over Omar Abdullah's comments

The political tussle between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir shows no signs of easing. The latest flashpoint is Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks, which have prompted the BJP to demand that he be booked for sedition.

The BJP alleged that Omar Abdullah was deliberately attempting to internationalise an internal matter of India for "narrow political gains." According to the party, invoking a foreign leader in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir issue is "highly unfortunate" and reflects a "dangerous political mindset."

The BJP said such statements are a matter of serious concern and amount to an attempt to give an international colour to an issue that is purely India's internal affair. The party also asserted that the Modi government would not tolerate any attempt to invite foreign interference in India's sovereign matters.

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The BJP further alleged that the National Conference is an "anti-national" party and is working at the behest of Pakistan by attempting to divert attention from the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The National Conference is involved in anti-national activities. A few days ago, there were controversial books in which people like Maqbool Bhat and Syed Ali Shah Geelani were portrayed as heroes. These books were allegedly meant to reach schools and colleges to influence the younger generation. They want to take Kashmir back to the pre-2019 situation. Their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is aimed at diverting global attention from the massive protests taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is happening in Pakistan's direction. They keep invoking leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and now Donald Trump, as though they will restore statehood. They want foreign leaders to interfere in India's democracy. We have also sent a legal notice to Omar Abdullah seeking an apology, failing which we will file a defamation suit. We will also initiate legal action against him for allegedly using AI to involve Trump," said Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson, BJP.

The National Conference is scheduled to hold a protest in the national capital on July 20. The BJP has claimed that the protest is a deliberate attempt to shift attention away from the demonstrations taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The National Conference, however, has strongly rejected the BJP's allegations. Party leaders said the NC has made immense sacrifices over the last three decades to uphold democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. They alleged that, in recent years, several former militants have joined the BJP.

The NC further claimed that if the records of BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir were scrutinised, many would face criminal proceedings, with several FIRs allegedly pending against them across the Union Territory.

"The Leader of the Opposition has repeatedly claimed that this government will fall. How can this government fall unless there is horse-trading or legislators are induced to switch parties? The Chief Minister merely said that all such attempts would fail. These allegations are born out of the BJP's frustration. Many cases are still pending against people who have joined the BJP, including former militants and those once accused of working for Pakistan. If anyone should face sedition charges, it should be those individuals. The National Conference has made sacrifices and has always stood by India's democracy. If anyone is an enemy of democracy, it is the BJP," said Salman Sagar, NC MLA.

Since Omar Abdullah assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP and the National Conference have remained at loggerheads. However, the differences between the two parties have intensified in recent months, with several contentious issues coming to the fore. As the political confrontation escalates, many of these disputes are no longer confined to political rhetoric and are increasingly finding their way into the courts.