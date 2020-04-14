Police registers cases against 'unidentified' people over gathering at Bandra

Telangana on Tuesday reported 52 new coronavirus cases with the total number of cases rising to 644.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 204 cases, 11 deaths in one day

Eighteen people have died due to the virus in Telangana, with 110 patients cured.

Meanwhile, in Assam, a woman from Dhubri tested positive for coronavirus.

"She is the wife of a coronavirus patient who is connected both with Nizamuddin Markaz and the Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati," Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state has now risen to 32 in the state.

Meanwhile, the Railways announced today that all passenger train services will remain cancelled across the country till May 3 after PM Modi declared an extension of the lockdown in the country.

There is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush, the railway ministry declared.

In Maharashtra, police registered cases against 800-1000 unidentified people in connection with the incident of gathering in Bandra.

The people were booked under Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.