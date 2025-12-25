Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Thursday and unveiled 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance, has been constructed at an approximate cost of ₹230 crore and is spread across 65 acres. It also houses a lotus-shaped state-of-the-art museum spread over 98,000 square feet that has advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. In his address, PM Modi said the initiative reflects BJP’s commitment to recognising the contributions of multiple leaders in India’s development, rather than crediting just one family.

‘BJP honours leaders across the political spectrum’: PM Modi

Modi emphasised that the BJP honours leaders across the political spectrum, like former President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The inauguration coincided with the birth anniversaries of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya.

“Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Bharat Ratna Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya ji—both these great men protected India’s identity, unity, and pride, and left an indelible mark on nation-building,” Modi said.

The PM noted that Vajpayee’s vision and Malaviya’s legacy continue to inspire generations, underscoring their enduring role in strengthening India’s democratic and cultural foundations.

PM Modi highlighted that the land on which the site has been built had a mountain of garbage spread over more than 30 acres. “Over the past three years, it has been completely cleared. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the workers, artisans, planners, Yogi Ji, and his entire team associated with this project,” the PM said.

PM Modi said crores of Indians have defeated poverty in the last decade. “This became possible only because the BJP government prioritized what had been left behind, it prioritized those at the very end of the line,” he said.

He also credited Atal Bihar Vajpayee for laying the foundation of digital identity. “Today, there is so much discussion about digital identity; it was Atal Ji’s government that laid the foundation for it.”

Referring to the now-scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee firmly opposed the system of two constitutions, two heads, and two flags in India. “Even after Independence, this arrangement posed a serious challenge to India’s unity and integrity. The BJP takes pride in the fact that our government got the opportunity to dismantle the wall of Article 370,” the PM said.

Modi also extended Christmas greetings to the country and the world. “Millions of Christian families are celebrating the festival of Christmas. May this festival bring joy to everyone’s life,” he said.